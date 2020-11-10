One dead in hit and run in North Sacramento

Sacramento police say it happened around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday in the 2800 block of Rio Linda Blvd.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento police are investigating a hit and run that left one person dead on Saturday evening.

Police responded to a report of an injured man in the street near the 2800 block of Rio Linda Blvd around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday. Authorities said the man looked like he was hit by a vehicle and had serious injuries.

Fire officials pronounced him dead at the scene. The vehicle that supposedly hit him drove away before officers arrived to the scene, according to police.

Detectives are investigating the incident and are looking through surveillance footage and asking witnesses to identify a suspect. Anyone with information can contact the Sacramento Police Department.

The Sacramento County Coroner's Office will release the victim's identity after next of kin have been notified.