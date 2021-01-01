Northbound Highway 99 shut down in Sacramento after driver shot

CHP dispatch was called around 1:40 p.m. by a person claiming they had been shot as they were driving north on Highway 99.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The northbound lanes of Highway 99 in Sacramento have been shut down as California Highway Patrol officers investigate a shooting.

According to CHP – South Sacramento, dispatch was called around 1:40 p.m. by a person claiming they had been shot as they were driving north on Highway 99. Dispatch told the driver to get to a safe location, and that person safely made it to a gas station near Franklin Boulevard and 12th Avenue before collapsing.

First responders rushed to the gas station and the victim was taken to UC Davis Medical Center for surgery. The condition of the victim has not been released. They have only been identified as a white male.

Authorities have shut down the northbound side of Highway 99, between Fruitridge Road and 12th Avenue, as officers investigate. So far there has been no description of a possible suspect or their vehicle.

