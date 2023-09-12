x
Northern California cities set to get millions to battle organized retail crime

The money could translate to more officers, more arrests and more felony charges.

CALIFORNIA, USA — Cities and counties across Northern California could get millions to help them with organized retail crime.

In an announcement from the governor's office, the state is set to invest more than $267 million into 55 law enforcement agencies. If approved by the Board of State and Community Corrections, the funding could be dispersed on Oct. 1.

“Enough with these brazen smash-and-grabs. With an unprecedented $267 million investment, Californians will soon see more takedowns, more police, more arrests, and more felony prosecutions. When shameless criminals walk out of stores with stolen goods, they’ll walk straight into jail cells,” Governor Gavin Newsom said in a statement.

In the Sacramento region, recommended amounts include:

Sacramento County Sheriff's Office: $9,424,987 

Modesto Police Department:  $6,003,419 

Roseville Police Department: $609,147

Citrus Heights Police Department: $2,752,138 

Vacaville Police Department: $4,432,444 

In addition, 13 district attorney's offices stand to get funding as well. The money would establish vertical prosecution units, or teams for prosecuting organized retail theft, and would fund prosecution hubs for related investigations in the county.

Recommended amounts include:

Stanislaus County District Attorney:  $1,560,802  

Placer County District Attorney's Office:  $2,047,011 

Yolo County District Attorney's Office:  $2,012,849  

Sacramento County District Attorney's Office: $ $2,050,000 

