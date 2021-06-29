Northern California officials seize 15,000 pounds of illegal fireworks

Authorities also seized $1 million as part of the investigation into a major distribution line of the illegal explosives.

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. — Northern California authorities have seized about 15,000 pounds of fireworks and $1 million as part of an investigation into a major distribution line of the illegal explosives.

Authorities across the U.S. West are urging people to forgo fireworks displays as the Fourth of July approaches amid a historic drought and fears of another devastating wildfire season.

The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office says it has linked two people to the sale of fireworks in the county, as well as two residences and a warehouse in Oakland.

