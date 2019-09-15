COLORADO, USA — An eight-month investigation called Operation Malverde has resulted in multiple arrests and seizures of illegal drugs, weapons and cash by the Northern Colorado Drug Task Force (NCDTF), according to a news release from the Larimer County Sheriff's Office (LCSO).

Taskforce investigators seized the following while executing search warrants Sept.10 across Northern Colorado:

37.85 pounds of methamphetamine (some believed to be laced with Fentanyl for addictive qualities)

108 grams of heroin

5 pounds of marijuana

213 pills of Oxycodone and Fentanyl

11 grams of mushrooms

6 grams of cocaine

6 rifles/shotguns

6 Handguns

$13,000 in cash

The following individuals have been arrested to date, according to the release:

Howard John Trowbridge of Denver, DOB 05/12/1957

Karen Jean Latulip of Berthoud, DOB 09/26/1959

Jacob Rettenberger of Estes Park, DOB 07/26/1982

Lynne Francis Tenery of Campion, DOB 12/13/1972

Arnet Emile Cotton of Cheyenne, Wyoming, DOB 05/17/1969

Natasha Jean Latulip of Loveland, DOB 01/05/1983

Michael Dean Gonser of Lakewood, DOB 02/28/1968

Matthew Xavier Lucero, homeless in Fort Collins, DOB 12/20/1999

Raymond Michael Gefroh of Fort Collins, DOB 10/19/1965

Bruce Wayne Iskowitsch of Loveland, DOB 03/08/1962

Larimer County Sheriff's Office

Altogether, the suspects face more than 120 felony allegations including:

Colorado Organized Crime Control Act

Conspiracy to Distribute Controlled Substances

Conspiracy to Commit Money Laundering

Distribution of Controlled Substances

Money Laundering

Possession of a Weapon by Previous Offender

Special Offender – Distribute Controlled Substances While in Possession of Firearm

Special Offender – Significant Source of Income and Special Skills

Possession with Intent to Distribute Controlled Substances

Driving Under Influence of Drugs

Obstructing / Resisting Peace Officer

Violation of Bail Bond Conditions

Habitual Criminal

Possession of Controlled Substance

The investigation is ongoing and several suspects are still at large, according to the release.

One of those suspects, Ismael Ivan Mojica-Garcia, is a Sinaloa Drug Cartel Cell Head and should be considered armed and very dangerous. Mojica-Garcia has multiple active felony warrants for his arrest related to Operation Malverde and has a pending deportation hearing, the release said.

Mojica-Garcia drives a blue 2010 Chevrolet Corvette with temporary Colorado license plate #1103924. The public is urged not to approach him.

If you see him or have any information on his whereabouts, call 911 or your local law enforcement agency immediately.

Larimer County Sheriff's Office

“The level of cooperation among our federal, state, and local law enforcement contributed to the success of this operation," said LCSO Captain and NCDTF Commander Joe Shellhammer. "More than 10,000 labor hours have gone into Operation Malverde and we still have important work to do.”

Shellhammer added that the investigation spanned past Colorado’s borders as well as into Mexico.

Several agencies across Colorado assisted with Operation Malverde, which began in May of 2019 following the fatal heroin overdose of a 40-year-old man in north Fort Collins.

