Sacramento police detain woman barricaded in home after alleged Oak Park shooting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento Police Department brought a woman into custody after a reported shooting in Oak Park.
They had been trying to arrest the shooting suspect for roughly 6 hours. The incident started around 4:00 p.m.
Police responded to the reported shooting at a home along the 3900 block of 7th Avenue Monday. Police told ABC10 the suspect, only described as a woman, was safely detained without incident as of 10:11 p.m.
Few details surrounding the incident are available at this time. No injuries have been reported at this time.
WATCH ALSO:
ABC10: Watch, Download, Read
1 / 9