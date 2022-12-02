Sacramento police detain woman barricaded in home after alleged Oak Park shooting

Police said the shooting happened along the 3900 block of 7th Avenue.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento Police Department brought a woman into custody after a reported shooting in Oak Park.

They had been trying to arrest the shooting suspect for roughly 6 hours. The incident started around 4:00 p.m.

Police responded to the reported shooting at a home along the 3900 block of 7th Avenue Monday. Police told ABC10 the suspect, only described as a woman, was safely detained without incident as of 10:11 p.m.

Few details surrounding the incident are available at this time. No injuries have been reported at this time.

