OAKDALE, Calif. — Two women were found dead along a river trail in Oakdale Saturday morning, according to authorities.

In a post on the Oakdale Police Department's Facebook page, around 10 a.m. Saturday, April 11, the department received a call for a person with a gunshot wound near Hollenbeck Court.

Upon arrival, officers found two women dead. An investigation is still underway.

