Oakdale man arrested in connection to 39-year-old woman's death

OAKDALE, Calif. — A 28-year-old man accused of shooting and killing a 39-year-old woman in Oakdale was arrested Wednesday morning, Stanislaus County Sheriff's officials said.

Oakdale Police were called to Oak Valley Hospital on Sept. 26, after the victim, Katrina Allen, showed up to the emergency room suffering from a gunshot wound. Allen eventually died from her injuries.

On Sept. 27, investigators learned Allen was shot near the 2300 block of Twildo Road. Investigators did not say how they learned where she was shot nor did they say how she arrived to the ER.

The investigation led detectives to arrest Stephen Frederick, 28, in a home near the 100 block of Poplar Street.

Frederick was booked into the Public Safety Center on homicide charges. Sheriff's officials did not say why they believe Frederick was Allen's shooter.

If anyone has more information regarding this case, call 209-521-4636.

