Suspect arrested for Oakdale vandalism that caused $25,000 in damage to businesses

Oakdale police said the suspect vandalized multiple businesses on the 1300 and 1400 blocks of West F Street.

OAKDALE, Calif. — An Oakdale man was accused of causing up to $25,000 in damages to multiple businesses.

In a Facebook post, police identified the suspect as 38-year-old William “Billy” Cupps. Cupps was ultimately arrested on felony vandalism charges.

The investigation started early Sunday morning after police received reports of damaged business windows on the 1300 and 1400 blocks of West F Street in Oakdale.

Officers reviewed surveillance video of the suspect and potential witnesses, which then led them to an arrest. Cupps was booked into the Stanislaus County Public Safety Center.

Officers are still looking for video surveillance and witnesses in connection with other businesses. Anyone with information or video can contact Oakdale Police Department at 209-847-2231.

