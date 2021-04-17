x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Sacramento's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Sacramento, California | ABC10.com

Crime

Fires, damage at Oakland protest against police brutality

Protesters gathered in response to recent fatal police shootings across the nation.

OAKLAND, Calif. — A protest that began peacefully in California ended with multiple fires set, several cars damaged, and numerous windows shattered. 

News outlets reported the protest against police brutality in Oakland began Friday night calmly. 

A subsequent march drew around 300 people, with some setting fires and breaking windows. Police declared an unlawful assembly, and demonstrators were instructed to leave. 

Protesters had gathered in response to recent fatal police shootings, including the death of Daunte Wright in Minnesota and Adam Toledo in Chicago. 

Police say the protesters dispersed peacefully around 11 p.m.

Tap here to read the full story from the Associated Press. 

Related Articles

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 9
ABC10
Watch Morning Blend: Start your day with the latest headlines, weather and traffic.

WATCH ALSO: Proud Boys, Placerville residents call for noose back on city logo

Protesters came out against the Placerville City Council the same week it voted unanimously to remove the noose from the city logo.