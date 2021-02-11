x
Crime

Oakland freeway shooting kills toddler asleep in car seat

The CHP shut a section of the freeway to investigate, and the evidence suggests the victims were not targeted but got caught in the crossfire.

OAKLAND, Calif. — A freeway shooting in Oakland killed a toddler who may have been hit by a stray bullet while sleeping in his car seat. 

The California Highway Patrol says the nearly 2-year-old boy was riding in a Lexus sedan when the car was struck by gunfire on Interstate 880 Saturday afternoon. 

He was rushed to the hospital, where he died. 

A family friend told KRON-TV the boy, named Jasper Wu, was riding to his home in Fremont and his mother was driving the car.

