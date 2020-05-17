Despite the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, some religious organizations held services on Sunday.

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — Some San Diego County churches held in-person religious services on Sunday, May 17, despite health orders.

Rushing Wind Church on Avenida De La Plata in Oceanside held a religious service on Sunday morning. According to a statement from Fred Zariczny of Rushing Wind, the service intended to "peacefully challenge our governor's draconian and tyrannical edict."

The service took place in an outdoor parking lot.

Zariczny said ahead of the service, "CDC guidelines will be followed. Bring a mask. If you are sick or have a compromised immune system, please stay at home and watch online. Churches are essential American ministries."

However, many people at the service were seen not wearing any kind of face covering and not social distancing. Restrooms were open and the church also provided refreshments.

A federal judge earlier in May said Gov. Newsom had the right to ban church assemblies to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.



Judge John Mendez ruled Tuesday that Newsom’s stay-at-home order did not violate the constitutional rights to free assembly and religion when the Cross Culture Christian Center in Lodi was ordered to cease holding services.



The church held services until its landlord, under threat of misdemeanor from county health officials, changed the locks on the church doors.