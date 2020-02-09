Officer charged in shooting death of Black man in a Bay Area Walmart

The officer had responded to a call about an alleged shoplifter inside the store who was holding a baseball bat.

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. — A San Francisco Bay Area police officer has been charged with voluntary manslaughter in the shooting death of a Black man inside a Walmart store in April.

Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O’Malley said Wednesday that her office filed the charge against San Leandro Police Officer Jason Fletcher in the killing of Steven Taylor on April 18.

He did not wait for backup, instead grabbing the bat then firing his Taser and then his service weapon, all in less than 40 seconds.