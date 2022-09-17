CHP officer shoots armed suspect of Auburn hit-and-run, officials say

The suspect involved in the accident fled the scene on I-80 to a parking lot on Bell Road, according to officials. The suspect is in an unknown condition.

AUBURN, Calif. — A California Highway Patrol officer shot a man holding a knife after fleeing a hit-and-run in Auburn, officials said.

A hit-and-run crash, without injuries, was reported round 1 p.m. Saturday on eastbound I-80.

The suspect allegedly pulled a knife and began moving toward an officer before being shot, according to CHP.

Paramedics arrived on scene to treat the suspect and he was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition.

Officials are investigating.

