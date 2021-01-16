x
Officer, suspect shot in Carmichael neighborhood

The shooting happened in the area of Ranger Way and Rampart Drive, just to the southeast of the intersection of Manzanita Avenue and Winding Way.

CARMICHAEL, Calif. — Authorities are on the scene of a shooting involving an officer and a suspect in the Carmichael area, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office confirmed.

The sheriff’s office has confirmed both the officer and the suspect have been shot. The severity of the injuries is unknown at this time.

So far, few details have been released.

