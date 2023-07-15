Officials search for car suspected of running over bicyclist in north Sacramento

The hit and run happened around 8 p.m. on Elkhorn Boulevard, west of Butterball Way, according to officials.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Highway Patrol officials are looking for a car suspected of hitting a bicyclist in north Sacramento Friday evening and driving away.

The hit and run happened around 8 p.m. on Elkhorn Boulevard, west of Butterball Way, according to officials.

The car was described as silver or white in color. Officials say parts found at the scene are similar to a 2010-2014 ford mustang.

The suspected car will have a missing or broken left mirror, missing front left wheel well, plastic and possibly front bumper damage. It is unclear what condition the bicyclist is in.

Any witnesses to the crash or who have seen the car are asked to call investigators at (916) 861-1300 or (916) 861-2300.

