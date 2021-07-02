Suspect arrested for deadly shooting in Calaveras County

Donald Baldwin was identified by sheriff's officials after deputies conducted an investigation near Camp 9 Road in Vallecito.

VALLECITO, Calif. — A 55-year-old man is accused of shooting a man to death in Vallecito, Calif. on Thursday, according to Calaveras County Sheriff's officials.

Authorities identified Donald Baldwin as the shooter after deputies collected evidence at the crime scene and interviewed witnesses. They say the shooting happened in an area near Camp 9 Road.

Officials did not release the victim's identity or what led to the shooting.

Baldwin was booked into the Calavera County Jail, where he faces charges for murder, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, and possession of ammunition by a prohibited person.

The victim was found in an area where many cars and trailers were located. Deputies contacted the Calaveras Code Compliance after they found electrical issues such as dumping of sewage, waste and garbage.

Animal Services took custody of four dogs and 23 cats that were living in a nearby trailer. It's unclear if the animals belonged to the person who was killed.