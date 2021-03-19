Man arrested for stabbing 62-year-old father to death, Roseville police say

James Shade, 30, is accused of stabbing his 62-year-old father to death at around 5:49 p.m. on Sunday, according to Roseville police.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A 30-year-old man is accused of stabbing his 62-year-old father to death on March 18, according to the Roseville Police Department.

With the help of outside law enforcement agencies, Roseville police arrested James Shade for the death of Larry Shade on Thursday.

Police responded to reports of a stabbing near the 600 block of Hanisch Drive at around 5:49 p.m. on Sunday. Officers stormed the home where they believe the suspect was holed up but found the place to be empty.

Police are still investigating why James Shade stabbed his father to death. They say there are no other known suspects.

It was the first reported homicide in 2021 in Roseville; there were four reported killings in 2020.

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9