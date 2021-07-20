One of two Old Sacramento shooting victims identified

The victim, Alex Cerda, leaves behind a wife and a 3-year-old son.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One of the victims shot and killed over the week near Old Sacramento has been identified.

The Sacramento County Coroner's Office confirmed on Tuesday 21-year-old Alex Cerda was one of the two victims killed.

The Sacramento Police Department said the shooting happened on Friday, July 16 near Candy Haven on the corner of Front Street and L Street. Sacramento officers reported hearing gunshots in the area and when they arrived, found Cerda dead from gunshot wounds.

Cerda leaves behind a wife and a three-year-old son.

Police have arrested 22-year-old Marcus Trull and 21-year-old Cedric Salcedo in connection with the shooting. They say that there aren't any other outstanding suspects. Police have not yet released a motive for the shooting, but did hear reports of a verbal altercation.

The Sacramento Police Department want to encourage any witnesses with information regarding this shooting to contact the dispatch center at (916) 808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357). Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Anonymous tips can also be submitted using the free P3 Tips smartphone app.

