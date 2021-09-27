Two people hospitalized after Old Sacramento shooting

Police said the shooting happened after a fight broke out in the area.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two people were sent to the hospital after a shooting in Old Sacramento.

The Sacramento Police Department responded to calls about the shooting around 9:15 p.m. on 2nd Street and K Street.

Few details surrounding the shooting are available at this time, but police said the shooting unfolded after a fight broke out in the area.

The two victims were taken to an area hospital. Police said one victim was in stable condition and the other is in critical condition at this time.

No additional details are available at this time.

The shooting in Old Sacramento follows shootings that happened in the months prior. In August, a man was shot and killed along the Old Sacramento riverfront. In July, four people were shot with two of them ultimately dying.

