The California Highway Patrol is searching for an Olivehurst woman after she was identified as a person of interest in a fatal hit-and-run of a cyclist on Oct. 13.

The Yuba-Sutter CHP Office says they are looking for Violet Chance Johnson, as well as a dark blue 2004 Ford Focus with the license plate of 7LES039, following the incident.

Officials are searching for this dark blue 2004 Ford Focus with the license plate of 7LES039.

If you have any information about her or the vehicle's whereabouts, you are asked to contact their offices at 530-674-5141.

