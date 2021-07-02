One dead after stabbing in Stanislaus County

The stabbing happened around 6 p.m. on Saturday in the 2000 block of Charles Street in Hughson, Calif.

HUGHSON, Calif. — The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department is investigating a deadly stabbing that happened in Hughson on Saturday night.

The stabbing happened around 6 p.m. on Saturday in the 2000 block of Charles Street, according to a press release. Hughson Police Services officers were the first law enforcement agency that arrived.

When police arrived, they found an injured man who needed medical attention. People nearby were also trying to help the man, according to the press release. Paramedics took the victim to a local hospital, but he died in the ambulance.

The victim was identified as 42-year-old Jesus Duarte from Hughson.

Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office Crimes Against Persons detectives have taken over the investigation surrounding this incident and are working to identify suspects and witnesses who can help with the investigation.

If anyone has any information surrounding this case, they are asked to call Detective Hickman with the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office at 209-525-7042.

