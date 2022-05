Elk Grove police said the shooting happened along the 9300 block of Elk Grove-Florin Road.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ELK GROVE, Calif. — One person is in the hospital after a shooting in Elk Grove.

Elk Grove Police Department said they've opened an investigation after the shooting happened along the 9300 block of Elk Grove-Florin Road around 9 p.m. Sunday night.

Few details are available at this time, but officials said one person was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

No additional information is available at this time.

Police Activity- We are investigating a shooting that occurred in the 9300 block of Elk Grove Florin around 9pm. One person has been transported to a local hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. pic.twitter.com/EmQ5RTsBQZ — EGPD (@ElkGrovePD) May 23, 2022

WATCH ALSO: