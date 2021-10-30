One person injured during a shooting in north Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One person is injured after a shooting near Bercut Drive and Richards Boulevard Saturday morning, according to the Sacramento Police Department.
Officers responded to a shooting near the SureStay Plus Hotel on Bercut Drive at around 2:20 a.m., according to department officials.
Upon arrival, department officials say officers located one person with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. The person was taken to an area hospital.
No arrests have been made.
Read more ABC10:
ABC10: Watch, Download, Read
1 / 9