One person injured during a shooting in north Sacramento

Law enforcement said no arrests have been made.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One person is injured after a shooting near Bercut Drive and Richards Boulevard Saturday morning, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

Officers responded to a shooting near the SureStay Plus Hotel on Bercut Drive at around 2:20 a.m., according to department officials.

Upon arrival, department officials say officers located one person with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. The person was taken to an area hospital.

No arrests have been made.

