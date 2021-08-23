One person injured in Turlock shooting after dispute, police say

Police said all five people involved in the shooting have been identified but no arrests have been made, pending further investigation.

TURLOCK, Calif. — An investigation is underway after a shooting injured one person in Turlock.

While all five people involved in the shooting have been identified, Turlock police said there have been no arrests at this time, pending investigation.

On Aug. 20 around 11:07 p.m., police responded to a reported shooting that left one person shot on the 1100 block of Pedras Road, not far from Donnelly Park. Arriving officers found the victim, who police only described as male.

The victim was ultimately taken to the hospital where he underwent surgery and is now in stable condition, according to police.

Police said the shooting stemmed from a dispute and that everyone involved knew each other. All five people involved were identified and there are no outstanding suspects or witnesses. Police said the firearm was also recovered as evidence.

Anyone with any information can call Detective Raul Garcia at 209-664-7314 or raulg@turlock.ca.us.

