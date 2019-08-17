MODESTO, Calif. — One person was injured early Saturday morning in a shooting east of Highway 99, according to the Modesto Police Department.

Police said the incident began around 4 a.m. when reports of two men attempting to carjack someone in a car at the McDonald's on Prescott Road.

That person was able to run from the area and call 911 to report the attempted carjacking. Soon after, officers got another call from the same area with the same suspect description.

Police soon learned that at least one of the two men was armed and fired at least one round of a weapon during the second carjacking. That round hit the passenger in the victim's vehicle and they were taken to a nearby hospital, police said. The gunshot victim is listed as in critical but stable condition.

The carjacking suspects were described as follows: one man wearing a dark-colored sweatshirt and shorts, armed with an unknown type of firearm and another man wearing a light-colored sweatshirt and dark pants.

Police are reviewing evidence to learn more about who these men are. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636.

