Vacaville oral surgeon accused of sexual assault

A total of five women have come forward with sexual assault allegations, but the attorney representing those plaintiffs fears more victims are suffering in silence.

VACAVILLE, Calif. — A Vacaville oral surgeon, accused of molesting a string of patients, is expected to make his first appearance in Solano County court Tuesday.

“Anesthesia started running and at that point, he uncovered me and took my right hand and I felt his genitals on my hand at that point,” one of the plaintiffs said.

The woman in her fifties shared a disturbing description of what she said happened in Dr. David Webb’s office at the Northern California Facial and Oral Surgery in June. She asked ABC10 to conceal her identity for her safety.

“He turned my hand so he could put his genitals in my hand, fully erect, pulsating,” she said in graphic detail, “I couldn’t get away because he was pressing me so hard against the table. He was pinning me there.”

Dr. Webb, who was still seeing patients in Vacaville as of last week before closing his doors and removing signage from his office, faces multiple misdemeanor counts for unlawfully touching victims against their will for a sexual purpose.

“Hundreds,” attorney Mary Alexander said. “I think he was doing this every day.”

Alexander says her clients all share a similar experience of trauma involving the surgeon.

“These women are afraid of him and he’s doing the same thing over and over again and has a basic M.O. of how he handles the situation,” Alexander said. “He has them basically trapped in the chair, he’s on top of them, holding them down while he’s doing these procedures.”

Another woman, also in her fifties, said she sought treatment for dry socket when she visited Dr. Webb in April, but the conversation about her teeth quickly took a different turn.

“He sat down and started talking about his sex life and his wife and how he can’t make his wife happy because he can’t get an erection,” she said.

She said it was not long before her encounter also became physical.

“He leaned against me and I could feel him. He was so heavy,” she said, fighting back tears. “It was like I wasn’t there, like I wasn’t even there. I felt stuck. I knew I was closed in.”

Efforts made by the California dental board to restrict the doctor’s license pending his criminal case have so far been unsuccessful, leaving his alleged victims with an unsettling wait.

“I want him to be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law, and if we don’t get a conviction, this is going to be a systemic problem with this predator,” the initial plaintiff said.

ABC10 reached out to Dr. Webb’s attorney for comment and are still awaiting their reply. Meantime, the surgeon’s court arraignment is scheduled for Tuesday morning in Solano County.

