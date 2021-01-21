x
Orangevale-Fair Oaks Food Bank looking to track down men who stole $900 generator

Their security video caught the men snooping around before stealing and driving off with the generator. It happened around 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday.
Credit: Orangevale-Fair Oaks food bank

ORANGEVALE, Calif. — The Orangevale-Fair Oaks Food Bank posted on Facebook Wednesday surveillance images of two men who they say stole their generator from inside their trailer.

Their security video caught the men snooping around before stealing and driving off with the generator. It happened around 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

The food bank believes the getaway car was a Honda Accord, possibly black, blue, or dark green. 

"We would love your help in identifying the suspects," their post read. 

According to the food bank, it's $900 to replace the stolen generator. 

Tap here if you would like to donate to the food bank.

