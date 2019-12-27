ORANGEVALE, Calif. — Deputies with the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office are engaged in a standoff with a man barricaded in an Orangevale home.

The situation unfolded after events from Wednesday night resurfaced Thursday afternoon.

On Wednesday, deputies had gone to 7100 block of Hazel Avenue after getting a call about a woman who said her adult son had a gun and was trying to kill her, according to the sheriff's department.

Arriving deputies found the victim in the home alone with non-life threatening injuries from the suspect, and she was taken to the hospital.

Deputies weren't able to find the suspect that night, but they were able to identify him.

Earlier on Thursday around 12:30 p.m., deputies were told the victim needed to get property from the home and believed the suspect may have come back.

When deputies arrived, they learned the suspect was inside the home. Deputies say the suspect was not listening to commands to surrender.

The man is believed to have brutally beat his mother, according to the sheriff's office.

Officials say the suspect is the only person in the house.

*This story has been updated to reflect that deputies originally went to 7100 block of Hazel Avenue on Wednesday, not Thursday as originally written. Deputies first arrived to Hazel Avenue on Wednesday. They returned to that location on Thursday afternoon.

