Oroville man accused of shooting at CHP officer facing attempted murder charges

Police say the man opened fire on a CHP officer after crashing in Yuba County.

OROVILLE, Calif. — An Oroville man is facing attempted murder charges after the California Highway Patrol said he opened fire on an officer Sunday.

Authorities identified the man as Aaron Tobias Quinn, 44 of Oroville.

The shooting stemmed from a chase that started in the Oroville area just before 9 a.m. Sunday. Police say they tried to pull over a vehicle for speeding, but the driver didn't stop and led CHP on a chase through Butte and Yuba counties.

In a news release, CHP said Quinn lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a power pole along La Porte Road in Yuba County. He's accused of shooting at a CHP officer soon after the crash.

The officer involved fired back and hit Quinn, leaving him with serious injuries, according to CHP. The officer wasn't hurt during the incident.

Quinn remains hospitalized and in the custody of CHP. Multiple agencies are investigating the incident, and it remains an active investigation.

