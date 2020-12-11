Two Oroville men arrested in connection to Butte County drive-by shooting

Cher Vang, 26, and Gier Vang, 20, are believed to be a part of a gang responsible for the shooting which left one victim injured.

OROVILLE, Calif. — An investigation into a drive-by shooting in the area of Mountain Vista Drive in Oroville has resulted in the arrest of two men believed to be a part of a street gang the Butte County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) said.

The two Oroville men, Cher Vang, 26, and Gier Vang, 20, were arrested on charges related to possession of methamphetamine for sale, possession of a controlled substance, altering a firearm serial number, and participating in a gang.

According to BCSO, detectives are still following up on the drive-by shooting and additional arrests are anticipated.

Deputies responded to the shooting in the Mountain Vista Drive area on the evening of Nov. 7 and found that a victim had been shot, a residence had taken multiple bullets, and two vehicles had also been hit. The victim was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

It was determined that the victims were hosting a family gathering at the home when someone fired toward the house multiple times. One bullet had actually gone through a wall into a room with four children in it.

While investigating the shooting, detectives searched the home of Cher and Gier at the 4700 block of V-E-Avenue in Oroville. While there, police found 300 grams of meth, a gun, and clothing suggesting that the two men were part of a criminal gang.

Cher and Gier are currently booked at the Butte County Jail. They are scheduled to appear at the Butte County Superior Court Thursday at 3:00 p.m.

BCSO is also attempting to obtain additional video surveillance from November 07, 2020, from these locations:

-Oro Dam Boulevard between Highway 99 and Highway 70

-Grand Avenue between 18th Street and Table Mountain Boulevard

-Nelson Avenue between 18th Street and Table Mountain Boulevard

The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with additional video surveillance or information about this investigation to contact Detective Tristan Harper or Detective Zach Price at 530-538-7671.