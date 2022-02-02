At least 5 people wounded in mass shooting in Oroville, mayor says

The city's mayor says the shooter has been arrested.

OROVILLE, Calif. — Five people were shot Wednesday in Oroville, the city's mayor said on his Facebook page.

Mayor Chuck Reynolds said that the shootings happened at the Walmart and the AMPM gas station on Feather River Blvd. and Oro Dam Blvd. He said at least five people were shot and the shooter was arrested.

As of 8pm, the suspect is now in Walmart and more victims have been recorded. Please stay home and keep our law enforcement and citizens in your prayers. Posted by Chuck Reynolds, Mayor of Oroville on Wednesday, February 2, 2022

The Butte County Sheriff's Department confirmed with ABC10 the situation.

Area map:

The Walmart is about half a mile from the AMPM gas station.

This is a developing story. Check back in for more information.