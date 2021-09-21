Man arrested in 2017 Lodi cold case

Oscar Diaz Cortez was arrested Thursday by the Tulare County Sheriff's Office.

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — The San Joaquin County Sheriffs Office has made an arrest in a 2017 cold case.

Oscar Diaz Cortez, was arrested by the Cold Case Unit for attempted homicide and kidnapping, the sheriff's office said in Facebook post.

When asked by phone for more information about the killing, such as the victim's identity, a sheriff's office spokesperson said detectives don't want more released at this time.

The office says the arrest stems from a shooting and kidnapping that happened on Atkins Road in Lodi in 2017.

The sheriff's office says that Diaz Cortez shot the victim in the face after an argument.

He is being held without bail.