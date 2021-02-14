Porch pirate suspect arrested, helps return stolen items

San Joaquin County deputies arrested a 30-year-old man who admitted he stole items from porches and then helped deputies return some of the things he stole.

MOUNTAIN HOUSE, Calif. — San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office received multiple calls in the past few weeks reporting suspicious activity and theft of packages captured on camera in the Mountain House area.

On Wednesday, deputies received a call from a community member who recognized the suspect near the intersection of Sierra Madre Street and Pasadena Avenue. This time the suspect was still there when deputies arrived.

San Joaquin County deputies arrested Erik Greenwood, 30, who admitted he stole items from porches and then helped deputies return some of the things he stole.

According to the department's Facebook post, Greenwood was remorseful of his actions and hoped to get help with his drug addiction through the criminal justice system. He was booked into the San Joaquin County jail on charges of prowling, petty theft and having the stolen property.

Deputies believe more victims of theft in the Mountain House area have not yet come forward. The department said many people post on social media about the crimes but do not officially report them to law enforcement.

San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office suggests that anyone who has had property stolen from their porch in the Mountain House area, especially during the last couple of weeks, report the crime by calling its office at 209-468-4400, choosing option 1 and referring to report #21-3059.

