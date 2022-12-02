5 arrested after shooting people with paintball guns throughout Galt, police say

One of the three victims was identified as an elderly man who took himself to the hospital for treatment after being hit.

GALT, Calif. — Five people were taken into custody after three victims were shot by paintball guns in Galt, police said.

The Galt Police Department started getting calls about a vehicle that had people firing off paintball guns at victims throughout the city around 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Officers responded and found the suspect vehicle near Walnut Avenue and Elk Hills Drive. After a traffic stop, police said they found five people inside along with evidence related to the crimes inside the vehicle.

All five people were arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse and conspiracy. One of the three victims was identified as an elderly man who took himself to the hospital for treatment.

Two suspects were identified as Frank Plascencia and Yair Contreras, both 18 of Lodi. They were taken to the Sacramento County Jail. The other three were only identified as juveniles and taken to Sacramento County Juvenile Hall.

