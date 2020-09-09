People in Modesto are getting pelted with paintballs as police try to track down suspect(s)

People have reported walking, sitting, and working before getting hit and seeing a car quickly drive off.

MODESTO, Calif. — Modesto police are trying to track down the suspect(s) behind a string of paintball attacks over the past week.

Sharon Bear, police spokesperson, said eight people have been hit by paintballs by a suspect(s) who quickly drove off in a car. The attacks have happened along Yosemite Avenue, Downtown Modesto, College Avenue, and Pelton Avenue, but Bear said the attacks haven't been limited to any specific area.

People have reported being hit while they were walking, sitting, and working. Bear said injuries have been minor so far.

If found, Bear said the suspect(s) could be looking at assault charges, and that the level for the charge would depend on the injuries of the victims. One of the things police are looking for now is a solid description of what the car looks like. Bear said people appear to have been attacked out of convenience and just looked up to see a car driving away.

Currently, police believe the vehicle could be a Toyota Corolla or Chevrolet Prizm that is either silver, gray, or light brown.

Bear said anyone with surveillance footage of where the attacks happened, a solid vehicle description, or a license plate number could be a big help to the investigation.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636.