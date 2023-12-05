Parents arrested, 8-year-old in 'good health' after being exposed to fentanyl in Redding

Officials say James Timmons, 36, and Constance McCray, 32, were arrested on suspicion of child neglect and possession of drug paraphernalia.

REDDING, Calif. — An 8-year-old charter school student was taken to the hospital Wednesday after being exposed to fentanyl, according to the Redding Police Department.

The incident happened around 10:48 a.m. at Excel Academy in Redding. Officials say the student was given Narcan before medics arrived, was later treated for fentanyl exposure and is now in "good health."

The child's parents were found at a downtown motel and had "paraphernalia used to ingest and smoke narcotics," according to a police press release.

Officials say James Timmons, 36, and Constance McCray, 32, were arrested on suspicion of child neglect and possession of drug paraphernalia. Both were transported and booked at the Shasta County Jail.

"Both parents admitted to smoking fentanyl in the motel room while in the presence of their eight-year-old child, prior to the child going to school," said the press release. "Further evidence found in the room indicated that child could have come into contact with the drug paraphernalia in the room as well."

No further information is available at this time.

