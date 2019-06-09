TRACY, Calif. — Parmjit Singh, a Sikh grandfather, was stabbed to death on his routine evening walk in Tracy's Gretchen Talley Park on August 25. Police arrested 21-year-old Anthony Kreiter-Rhoads of Tracy in connection with the killing. Kreiter-Rhoads entered a not guilty plea on September 4. Police haven't released a motive in the killing, but the case has drawn attention due to increased hate crimes faced by the Sikh community in California's Central Valley.

"He's such a wonderful person. Such a loving caring person. The last three years we have lived together and I can't explain the words for what I feel for him," Singh's son-in-law Harnek Singh Kang told ABC10. "We're going to miss him forever. He's going to be with us the rest of our lives with his memories."

Police said 64-year-old Parmjit Singh was stabbed to death as he was on his evening walk in Gretchen Talley Park on Sunday, Aug. 25. At this time they do not have any supsects, but have shared video of a white man seen leaving the area around the same time as the stabbing.

Family of Parmjit Singh

