TRACY, Calif. — Parmjit Singh, a Sikh grandfather, was stabbed to death on his routine evening walk in Tracy's Gretchen Talley Park on August 25. Police arrested 21-year-old Anthony Kreiter-Rhoads of Tracy in connection with the killing. Kreiter-Rhoads entered a not guilty plea on September 4. Police haven't released a motive in the killing, but the case has drawn attention due to increased hate crimes faced by the Sikh community in California's Central Valley.
"He's such a wonderful person. Such a loving caring person. The last three years we have lived together and I can't explain the words for what I feel for him," Singh's son-in-law Harnek Singh Kang told ABC10. "We're going to miss him forever. He's going to be with us the rest of our lives with his memories."
