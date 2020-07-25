x
crime

Party in Manteca ends in shooting

A man showed up to a large party and began shooting into a crowd, according to the California Highway Patrol.

MANTECA, Calif — Several people were injured after someone opened fired during a large party in Manteca early Saturday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP).  

Officers were conducting a traffic stop near 4400 Woodward Ave. in Manteca when they heard several gunshots and saw several people running, CHP said. Apparently, someone showed up to a large party and began shooting into the crowd. Seven people were taken to local hospitals, where two were in critical condition and five others were treated and released. A couple of the victims were minors. CHP didn't report any deaths at the time of this report.

