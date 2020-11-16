23 arrested after Patterson police operation in Stanislaus County combatting human trafficking

The operation was done alongside Turlock Police Department, the Stanislaus County Sheriffs Office, State Parole, Waterford Police Services, and more.

PATTERSON, Calif. — After a multi-agency effort to combat human trafficking, police in Stanislaus County said 23 people have been arrested.

Patterson Police Service said the multi-agency bust happened on Nov. 6. They worked alongside Turlock Police Department, State Parole, the Stanislaus County Probation Office, Stanislaus County Adult Detention Division, the Stanislaus County Sheriffs Office, Waterford Police Services and Riverbank Police Services.

"Human Trafficking is a serious issue and everyone should know that we are out actively fighting against it," police services said on their Facebook Sunday night.

Patterson Police Services said the following people were arrested:

1) Joshua Randolf Deckard - 02/01/82 - Charge 647(B) PC - PROSTITUTION

2) Gurwinder Singh - 07/01/85 - Charge 647(B) PC - PROSTITUTION

3) Bryan Stelly - 10/12/83 Charge 266(h) a PC - Pimping

4)Joshua Diaz Jr - 10/08/99 - Charge 647(B) PC - PROSTITUTION

5) Manuel Madrigal Sepulveda - 12/29/74 - Charge 647(B) PC - PROSTITUTION

6) Erin Lynn Holden - 07/20/88 - Charge 647(B) PC - PROSTITUTION

7) Sarah Esmon - 09/09/90 - Charge 647(B) PC - PROSTITUTION

8 ) Kacy Comages - 03/16/88 - Charge 653.23 (A)(1) PC - SUPV/ETC PROSTITUTION

9) Ravnil Prasad - 01/05/85 - Charge 647(B) PC - PROSTITUTION

10) Cesar Morales - 04/21/74 - Charge 647(B) PC - PROSTITUTION

11) James Hamilton - 05/27/96 - Charges 647(B) PC - PROSTITUTION & 148.9 (A) PC FALSE ID TO PEACE OFFICER

12) Moises Macido - 05/10/89 - Charge 647(B) PC - PROSTITUTION

13) Keyona Jones - 03/12/94 - Charges 647(B) PC - PROSTITUTION, 1203.2 PC Probation Violation (Sacramento County) 484(A) PC Theft Warrant(Sacramento County), 653.22 (A) PC Warrant Loiter w/ intent to commit Prostitution (Sacramento County)

14) Misty Sayle - 03/19/81 - Charges 647(B) PC - PROSTITUTION & 11364 H&S Possession of Paraphernalia

15) Mickenna Hickman - 01/27/95 - Charges 647(B) PC - PROSTITUTION

16) Cory Bridgeman - 05/22/87 - Charge 653.23(A)(1) PC - SUPV/ETC PROSTITUTION

17) Billy Raymond - 08/24/73 - Charges 647(B) PC - PROSTITUTION

18) Dominic Lewis- Bation - 05/08/98 - Charges 647(B) PC - PROSTITUTION

19) Juan Carillo - 10/04/96 - Charges 647(B) PC - PROSTITUTION

20) Ibrahim Mansaray - 02/16/70 - Charges 647(B) PC - PROSTITUTION

21) David Nilsson - 12/07/83 - Charges 3056 PC - VIOLATION OF PAROLE & 11378 H&S POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE FOR SALE

22) Valerius Bennett - 03/20/89 - Charges 266(h) a PC - Pimping , 266(i) Pandering and 3056 Violation of Parole

23) Christopher Kearney - 06/14/92 - Charges 3056 PC - VIOLATION OF PAROLE

Anyone who knows someone or believes someone to be a victim of human trafficking can contact local law enforcement, Women's Haven in Turlock or Modesto, or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.