Patterson man arrested in connection with body found in California Aqueduct

Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office said they believe the deceased was roommates with the alleged killer.

PATTERSON, Calif. — The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post they have arrested a man on Wednesday in connection with a body recovered from an aqueduct.

The arrest comes roughly 24 hours after the body of 62-year-old Patterson resident Anthony “Tony” Pistoia was found in the California Aqueduct on Tuesday, May 11. Pistoia was allegedly killed by his roommate, Stanislaus County detectives said in the press release.

Juan Ramon Haro Ortega, 33, of Patterson, was arrested and is currently being held without bail at the Stanislaus County Public Safety Center. He is awaiting arraignment for homicide, assault and Immigration and Naturalization Service hold charges. Ortega is originally from Mexico, according to his arrest record.

In a news release on Tuesday, the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office said Pistoia's body was found near the 6700 block of McCracken Road in Westley. Though Ortega was brought into custody on homicide charges, the sheriff's department says the cause of death for Pistoia is still unknown.

However, investigators noted the main crime scene is believed to be along the 1100 block of Tern Way in Patterson. It was not detailed whether this was the residence that detectives believe Pistoia and Ortega may have shared.

Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office is still asking for the public's help in this case. If you or someone you know has information about this case, please contact Detective Martin at (209) 525-7093. There are no other details available at this time.

