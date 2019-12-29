PATTERSON, Calif. — Update: 11:40 a.m.

Stanislaus County deputies believe up to 12 well-armed burglars plundered a legal marijuana grow site near Patterson.

Deputies originally counted nine people, but, when surveillance footage was reviewed, they realized the number could be up to 12.

According to officials, the burglars looted marijuana from a storage unit until a security guard saw their weapons and called the sheriff's department.

When deputies arrived, some suspects ran from the area, and others took off in a car leaving a trail of marijuana leaves down the driveway.

Previously, the sheriff's department said they had six people detained, but a recent update said that the number detained was actually three.

Deputies have found two AK-47s, an AR-15, and three handguns, so far.

According to the sheriff's department, the burglary is at least the sixth of its kind, in terms of burglaries or attempted burglaries, that they've seen in the past three months.

A similar incident unfolded at a Crow's Landing cannabis storage facility right before the burglary near Patterson, according to the sheriff's department.

Previously, the sheriff's department said the burglary near Patterson happened on the 2600 block of Fig Avenue, but they corrected that address to the 1600 block of Fig Avenue.

Original Story:

Stanislaus County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a nine person burglary near Patterson at a legal marijuana grow.

According to the sheriff's department, nine people were armed with guns and wearing masks when they burglarized a facility on the 3600 block of Fig Avenue around 1:30 a.m.

Deputies set up a perimeter and brought in SWAT for extra help. They were still at the location as of 10:40 a.m.

The department was able to detain 6 people, but were still looking for others. Authorities were able to recover several firearms.

RELATED:

WATCH ALSO:

How doorbell cameras are helping to solve more crimes in Modesto

FOR NEWS IN YOUR COMMUNITY, DOWNLOAD THE ABC10 APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for ABC10's Daily Blend Newsletter