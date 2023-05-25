Student not returning to campus this year after alleged threat to Patterson school

Police said there will be extra security around the schools through the next week out of an abundance of caution.

PATTERSON, Calif. — Authorities say an alleged potential threat toward a high school in Patterson was hoax.

Patterson Police Services said they investigated the alleged threat, but found it to be not credible.

"We and the school took this very seriously. The student who made the threat was quickly identified and investigated," Patterson Police Services said on Facebook.

Police said the student won't be returning to the campus this year.

