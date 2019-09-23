SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Attorney General Xavier Beccera is taking Sacramento auto dealer Paul Blanco to court for allegedly deceiving its customers and credit lenders.

"It might be called Paul Blanco's Good Car Company," Beccera said. "For many families, that name couldn't be further from the truth."

Beccera alleges Blanco's Good Car Company used deceitful advertising, illegal sales and told its customers that law requires for the consumers to purchase add-on products such as service contracts or GAP insurance. In some cases, Becerra said, the car dealership would charge the customer add-on services without telling them.

No law says that you need to buy add ons such as service contracts with the car dealership.

The Good Car Company produced advertisements on television, radio and online, making false promises of low-interest rates for customers who would not usually qualify. Becerra said the company's prolific TV and radio ads would boast about 2% interest rates and approving people for loans over the phone.

Another allegation against Blanco's company is dealership employees would use their hand to cover how much the disclosure payment would cost.

Deputy Attorney General Hunter Landerholm said they are not looking to shut down The Good Car Company, but to stop their unlawful practices. He added that the California Department of Justice investigated Blanco's car company almost exactly two years ago.

Beccera said the attorney general's office does not know how many people were impacted by the Good Car Company's tactics.

Representatives from the dealership did not respond to a request for comment. Paul Blanco's Good Car Company operates seven auto dealerships in California and two in Nevada.

