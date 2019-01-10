PHOENIX — Phoenix Police said a 4-month-old baby was found dead inside a car near 39th Avenue and Cactus Road. The baby girl was the daughter of an elementary school district employee. He had forgotten the baby in the back of the vehicle, police say.

Phoenix Fire Department responded to the call, but when they arrived the child was beyond any life-saving efforts, Phoenix fire said.

Luis Samudio, spokesperson for the Phoenix Police Department said the father of the girl dropped off his kids at a daycare in the morning, before going to work.

After being a few hours, the district’s employee took off to pick up his adoptive baby girl and take her to a doctor’s appointment, Samudio added.

After his appointment, the 56-year-old father went back to work, it was not until he was getting ready to leave for the day at 3:30 p.m. when he noticed his daughter was still in his car, Samudio said.

The vehicle was in a parking lot of the Washington Elementary School District Service Center where the father works, said Samudio.

The Washington Elementary School District released a statement about the child's death Tuesday evening:

"Staff at the Washington Elementary School District are heartbroken about the death of an employee’s child at our Service Center. Our hearts go out to our staff member, his family and all of his colleagues who are grieving this tragic loss. We will be providing support to the entire Transportation team tomorrow and in the days to come. While we are all grieving, we will continue to provide service to our students and families."

Police have not released any information on how long the baby was inside the vehicle.

It was around 90 degrees in Phoenix Tuesday.

Samudio said the investigation is ongoing and at this time they don't know if the dad will face any charges.

This is a developing story.