Crime

Pedestrian dead after hit-and-run crash in Elk Grove

Both directions of Elk Grove Boulevard are closed between Four Winds and East Taron.

ELK GROVE, Calif. — A deadly hit-and-run crash is under investigation in Elk Grove.

Few details about the incident have been released at this time, but police said the crash killed a pedestrian. It happened on westbound Elk Grove Boulevard near Shorelake Drive.

Both directions of Elk Grove Boulevard are closed between Four Winds and East Taron for the investigation.

Police are asking people to use alternate routes since the roadway will likely be closed through the night.

