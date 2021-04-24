Pedestrian dies after hit and run in Placerville, police say

Placerville police found the victim after hearing reports of someone getting hit by a dark-colored sedan. Witnesses saw the car stop before speeding away.

Medical personnel took the victim to the hospital, which is where they died from their injuries.

Police did not provide the pedestrian's age or description. El Dorado County Coroner's Office will release the identity of the victim once their family is notified.

Police ask anyone with information regarding this case to call 530-642-5210.

