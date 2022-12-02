Pedestrian killed after hit-and-run near Modesto

The crash happened along East Hatch Road near Church Lane in Stanislaus County.

MODESTO, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol is looking for answers after a man was found dead Monday following a hit-and-run crash.

Exact details of what happened and when are still being investigated.

Police said they got a call about the man, only described as a pedestrian, on the south shoulder of East Hatch Road, just west of Church Lane, around 5:45 a.m.

Authorities said the man was hit by a vehicle and ultimately pronounced dead at the scene. While police are still figuring out what time the crash actually happened, they said the crash itself happened on East Hatch Road, near Church Lane, and that the driver took off afterward.

Police are still investigating the make/model of the vehicle and which direction it went after the crash.

Anyone with information on the crash can call Officers Norseen or Mitchell at 209-545-7440.

