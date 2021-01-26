Police release photos of person of interest in disturbing Sacramento ‘Peeping Tom’ incidents

Three different women told ABC10 a man spied on them through windows, left objects on their property, and, on one occasion, stole something from inside a home.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Police have released home surveillance photos of a man who they say is a person of interest in disturbing “Peeping Tom” incidents around the Midtown and East Sacramento area.

According to Sacramento Police investigators, the first incident was reported in fall 2020.

ABC10’s Madison Wade spoke with three different women who reported being terrorized by a man who they say on occasion prowled around their homes, spied on them through windows, left conspicuous items on their property, and, at least on one alleged occasion, broke into an apartment, stole a cellphone, and left a sexual message on the back of it.

"I'm absolutely terrified and angry at the same time," Monique Moffett told ABC10.

According to police, detectives have been actively investigating these reports and following up on leads. Officers have also stepped up patrols in the area where the incidents have been reported, police said.

"This is definitely someone who is capable of sexual assault," Elicia Alvarado said.

The women ABC10 spoke with said the man was active around their apartments typically from about midnight to 6 a.m. One woman said the man was watching and trying to talk to her through her blinds at 5 a.m.

If you recognize the man in the photos, or if you have been the target of one of these incidents, you are asked to call police immediately at 916-264-5471 or 911 in an emergency. Anonymous tips can be made to Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357. Tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

