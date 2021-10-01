4 suspects arrested in connection to shooting death near North Highlands

Jerrin Ranell Norman, 31, William Edward Tardy, 29, Gene Gibson, 25, and Desmon Damon Pierceson, 27, were identified by the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office.

Jerrin Ranell Norman, 31, William Edward Tardy, 29, Gene Gibson, 25, and Desmon Damon Pierceson, 27, were identified as the suspects of killing 19-year-old Brian Sotelo.

Both Norman and Gibson were also identified by the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office the same day as suspects in the connection of the killing of 15-year-old Dezay Richardson.

According to a press release from the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, officials at the time said deputies received a call claiming someone was shot in a car. The caller then went on to say they saw the car with bullet holes.

After searching the area, deputies found the car near the intersection of Madison Avenue and Harrison Street. Emergency personnel declared him dead at the scene.

Sacramento County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with information to call 916-874-8477.